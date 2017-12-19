Tails R Waggin cuts ties with Tallmadge franchise in wake of alleged dog abuse video

Middleburg Heights police are looking for a missing 15 year old girl.More >>
Students at Indian Valley High School, where a probable case of bacterial meningitis was confirmed, are returning to class Tuesday morning just days after a student's death.More >>
The front door to Michelle Mendez's home is decorated like a present with a bow on it for Christmas. Mendez will tell you her home is one of the greatest gifts she's ever received.More >>
When you call 9-1-1, police, fire and EMTs show up to help. Well as of today, dozens more Emergency Medical Technicians got their badges and assignments.More >>
Matt “Ogre” Whaley has been collecting and donating stuffed animals for children in MetroHealth’s pediatric ICU and burn care center for more than 25 years and this year is no different.More >>
