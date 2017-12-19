Ohio ranks sixth in amount of smokers: Do taxes help them to quit?

There are two reasons states have levied huge taxes on each pack of cigarettes.

One, to try and encourage smoker to quit and secondly, to help pay for health programs.

The sheer number of smokers in the US is down quit significantly since its peek in the 1960's from 42.4 percent in 1965 to 17.1 percent in 2016.

A recent article published by 24/7 Wall St. tried to determine if part one of that plan actually works.

The project looks at the amount of tax charged by each state and compared it to the amount of smokers.

In some case it does appear to have a correlation.

New York has the highest tax in the nation on a pack of cigarettes at $4.35 and has the ninth lowest amount of smokers.

Conversely, Virginia has one of the lowest taxes, ranking sixth at $0.55 a pack, and has the highest amount of smokers at 25 percent.

The equation doesn't work in every case.

Ohio has the sixth highest amount of smokers at 22.5 percent of the state, which is pretty high. But when it comes to taxes its falls into the middle of the pack. Ranking 22 at $1.60 per pack.

