Police searching for teen missing for a week

Tshia Ratchford-Williams (Source: Middleburg Heights police) Tshia Ratchford-Williams (Source: Middleburg Heights police)
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) -

Middleburg Heights police are looking for a missing 15 year old girl.

Tshia Ratchford-Williams was last seen on Monday, Dec. 11. 

Tshia has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue True Religion jumpsuit, a gray Northface jacket and dark colored boots. 

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 440-243-1234.

