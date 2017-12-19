Police searching for teen missing for a week

Middleburg Heights police are looking for a missing 15 year old girl.

Tshia Ratchford-Williams was last seen on Monday, Dec. 11.

Tshia has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue True Religion jumpsuit, a gray Northface jacket and dark colored boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 440-243-1234.

