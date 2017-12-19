Groundbreaking for the Olmsted Falls 9/11 Memorial

Groundbreaking on Tuesday afternoon for the city's 9/11 Memorial, which will be located at the Olmsted Falls Fire Station at 9274 Columbia Road.

The city received one of the last remaining artifacts from the World Trade Center, a 2 1/2 foot, 76 pound of steel.

"Olmsted Falls City Council, Fire Department and Service Department have been hard at work to make sure we properly present this piece of America's history here in Olmsted Falls," says Olmsted Falls Mayor Anne Marie Donegan.

Until the permanent memorial is completed in the spring of 2018, residents can look at the relic in the main corridor of Olmsted Falls City Hall.

A total of 2,977 people were killed in the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001.

