Tallmadge police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public's help to locate a missing teenager.

Jordan Lindsey, 16, went missing from Tallmadge on Saturday Dec. 16.

She may be traveling in a black 2009 Hyundai Sonata with Ohio license plates (DZV2645) and a Miami Dolphins license plate cover.

Jordan may attempt to travel to Akron.

Jordan is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall.

She has brown eyes and naturally brown hair; however, her hair may be dyed blonde.

Anyone with information about Jordan is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST), or the Tallmadge Police Department at 330-633-2181.

