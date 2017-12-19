Tonight at 6: Human remains found; dog abuse

CPD officers at 1361 West 80th St. home on Tuesday. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland police have found human remains in a backyard where they were searching for a missing 5-year-old boy.

We told you about a woman putting her foot on a dog's head at a doggie day care. Tonight, Paul Orlousky has an update.

And what’s causing ducks to crash land into local bridges?

