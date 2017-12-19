2 men shot at Collinwood gas station; one struck in the face

Cleveland police responded to a double shooting Tuesday in Cleveland's Collinwood neighborhood.

One man was shot in the face, the other suffered four gunshots to his body.

The incident occurred at east 156th Street and Waterloo Road at a Sunoco gas station.

Both men were rushed to University Hospitals.

The men have not yet been identified.

Police are investigating.

