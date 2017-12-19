Missing pregnant teen, wanted fugitive spotted in Virginia

US Marshals say that 14-year-old Annalys Clay and her cousin 33-year-old Louis Jakab were spotted at a hotel in Fairfax, Virginia last Monday.

Clay is pregnant and with her cousin, Jakab, who is believed to be the father of her child. Clay was reported missing out of Barberton, Ohio on December 3, 2017.

Jakab is wanted by eight different jurisdictions and has warrants for his arrest on interference with custody, robbery, theft, and fraud charges. He is also wanted for violating his parole and has a recent manslaughter conviction.

They were last seen driving a stolen 2017 black Audi A3 with Ohio Plates of HED-3844, according to US Marshals.

Clay's mother, Helena Clay, was recently arrested and charged with making a false statement to police. Police say she lied to them about the incident leading up to her daughter's disappearance.

Anyone with information on Clay or Jakab's whereabouts should contact the US Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or by texting WANTED and the tip to 847411.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.