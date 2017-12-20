SWAT standoff ends after 2 men shot at Collinwood gas station

A SWAT standoff ended early Wednesday morning after police were at the scene of a double shooting in Cleveland's Collinwood neighborhood.

According to Cleveland police, officers and SWAT team members surrounded a home in the 400 block of East 156th Street.

Police believed a suspect from an earlier shooting at the Sunoco gas station at East 156th Street and Waterloo Road barricaded himself in the house. One man was shot in the face. The other man suffered four gunshots to his body on Tuesday night.

Both men were rushed to University Hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

After investigating the shooting for nearly 12 hours, the standoff ended around 4:30 a.m.

Police are still investigating and have not released any information regarding arrests.

