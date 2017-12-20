'A Christmas Story' Lego house is one step closer to becoming an official set

A replica of the house from "A Christmas Story" created completely out of Lego blocks will be reviewed by project officials to determine if it should be boxed and sold nationally.

The Lego Ideas project required 10,000 votes to move onto the next step for official Lego consideration. The goal was reached on Dec. 15.

The "A Christmas Story" house, which was created by Jason Middaugh of Syracuse, N.Y., will now go to Lego product review.

He used Lego blocks to construct the Cleveland-area, two-level house. The finest details are included, including memorable scenes, the recognizable characters, and famous props from the movie, like the leg lamp and a gift-wrapped Red Rider BB Gun.

The Lego set has received national attention and several endorsements from across the country, including notable support from the official A Christmas Story House Facebook page and even backing from the governor of Indiana.

Visit Lego Ideas for more detailed pictures of the Lego A Christmas Story house.

