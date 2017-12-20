Homeowner shoots and kills intruder on Cleveland's east side

A home invasion suspect is shot multiple times after trying to break into a home on the city's east side.

According to the Cleveland Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 10600 block of Elgin Avenue around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, the homeowner was standing outside. He told officers he woke up to the suspect kicking in his door, so he shot him.

Officers found the suspect near a stairway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect's name has not yet been released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing,but the homeowner has not been charged at this time. The case will be presented to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for updates to this developing story.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.