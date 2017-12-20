Man shot, killed during home invasion attempt on Cleveland's eas - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Man shot, killed during home invasion attempt on Cleveland's east side

Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting that was the result of an attempted home invasion on the east side.

According to the Cleveland Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 10600 block of Elgin Avenue around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Police have not yet said it the shooting victim was the homeowner or a suspect.

