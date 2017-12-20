No charges filed yet against mother in custody after child's remains found in Cleveland

Jordan, 5, is believed to have been buried in a back yard on Cleveland's west side. (Source: Angel Alvarez)

A death investigation is still ongoing after human remains were found in a woman's backyard in Cleveland. The woman's family suspects the remains are from her 5-year-old son Jordan.

Larissa Rodriguez, a mother of nine, remained behind bars Wednesday morning. She was not in court Wednesday morning and has not been formerly charged with Jordan's death, but is still in police custody while the death investigation continues.

After two days of searching, Cleveland police, the FBI, and cadaver dogs discovered the remains buried in the backyard of a home on West 80th Street in Cleveland after a tip to authorities on Tuesday. The tip to police, which initially came in from Pakistan, was about missing 5-year-old Jordan.

"The Medical Examiner will be taking those remains to their office for further examination," said Cleveland Police Department's public information officer Jennifer Ciaccia.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has not officially identified the boy, but the family told Cleveland 19 that body is believed to be Jordan's.

Police say the missing boy's mother originally said he was in Texas with his father.

The medical examiner is still working to officially identify the boy and the cause of death.

