University Heights resident robbed at gunpoint in her driveway

Police believe a woman was followed home by two suspects and then robbed at gunpoint in her own driveway.

According to University Heights police, this happened around 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 19 in the 2400 block of Charney Road.

The victim says the two men demanded money and electronics. They then fled the scene in an older maroon sedan.

The woman was not injured.

Police also believe these same suspects may have committed an armed robbery at a home on Princeton in Cleveland Heights.

The suspects are only described as men in their 20's.

If you have any information, please contact police.

