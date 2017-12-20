Mother of missing 5-year-old pregnant with 10th child

Jordan, 5, is believed to have been buried in a backyard on Cleveland's west side. (Source: Angel Alvarez)

A Cleveland woman, in custody after human remains were found in her backyard, is reportedly pregnant with her 10th child.

A phone call from Pakistan led Cleveland police to 1361 West 80th St. Monday.

The caller, Scott Rodriguez, told officers that his brother, Christopher Rodriguez, informed him several weeks ago that he and his girlfriend, Larissa Maria Rodriguez buried her 5-year-old son Jordan in the backyard after finding him unresponsive.

According to the police report, Larissa Rodriguez has nine kids but not all of them live with her. She also told police Jordan was visiting his father in Texas, but she had no way of contacting him.

Family members say the mother is currently pregnant and due next year.

According to a baby registry at Target, Larissa Rodriguez and Christopher Rodriguez listed their due date as April 20, 2018.

Human remains were found in the family's yard Tuesday, after several hours of searching.

"Our investigations along with the FBI and the Medical Examiner's Office, while digging this backyard have recovered what appears to be human remains," said Cleveland police department's public information officer Jennifer Ciaccia.

It's unclear if the remains are Jordan.

An autopsy confirming the identity and cause of death by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner is currently underway.

This is not the first time tragedy has struck the Rodriguez family.

Larissa's mother, 43-year-old Emma Rojas was stabbed to death by her boyfriend Juan Mateo in July of 2007.

"My sister [Larissa] been through a lot, she witnessed my mom being murdered by the guy who claimed he loved her. Emma Rojas stabbed 16 times," said Ana Rodriguez.

