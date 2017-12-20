WATCH LIVE at 3 p.m.: President Trump to participate in tax pass - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

WATCH LIVE at 3 p.m.: President Trump to participate in tax passage event

Posted by Tiffany Patterson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Morry Gash) President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
WASHINGTON D.C. (WOIO) -

President Trump is expected to comment after passage of tax bill

 WATCH LIVE HERE

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly