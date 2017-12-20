Man shot at and punched in the face during Akron carjacking

A 24-year-old man was punched in the face and shot at during a carjacking Tuesday evening in the 200 block of Cranz Place.

Akron police say the victim was siting in his 2014 Dodge Charger in a driveway when three men approached him.

One suspect pulled the victim out of the car and punched him and a second suspect fired several shots at him before they fled in his car.

The victim was not injured.

Several minutes later, officer's spotted the stolen car on East Cuyahoga Falls Avenue and Dayton Street.

After a brief police chase, the suspects bailed from the car on Fouse Avenue.

Marcus Kidd, 18, was found hiding behind a garage in the 500 block of Floyd Street.

Kidd is charged with aggravated robbery, receiving stolen property and willful flee. He is locked up in the Summit County Jail.

Detectives are attempting to identify the other two suspects, only described as one black man and one white man.

