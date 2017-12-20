FBI: Couple went on armed robbery spree to feed drug habit

The suspect is also wanted from a bank robbery in Beachwood in September 28, 2017. (Source: FBI)

A Northeast Ohio couple has been named in a 15-count indictment charging them with four armed bank robberies and armed robberies of several other stores this fall.

Casey Layne Liberty, 30, of Amherst, and Daniel T. Begin, 32, of Cleveland, were indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit bank robbery, four counts of bank robbery, conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery and nine counts related to Hobbs Act robbery.

According to the indictment, Liberty wore a disguise and robbed banks and stores while Begin acted as the getaway driver.

They used the proceeds of the robberies to purchase drugs and food and to pay for hotel rooms.

"This pair went on a monthlong crime spree in which they robbed banks and stores to feed their drug habit," U.S. Attorney Justin E. Herdman said. "It’s a miracle no one was killed, and we’re gratified this duo will likely be off the street for years to come."

The pair are charged with the following bank robberies: Andover Bank in Conneaut on Sept. 19, Chase Bank in Medina on Sept. 28, First National Bank in Beachwood on Oct. 4 and the Chase Bank in Fairlawn on Oct. 12.

They are also charged with robbing a Subway in Findlay on Sept. 26, a Seven Eleven in Brunswick on Sept. 28, a Gamestop in Elyria on Oct. 7, a Domino’s Pizza in Madison on Oct. 10, a Mr. Hero in Canton on Oct. 11, a Subway in Avon on Oct. 15, a Subway in Elyria on Oct. 16, a Mr. Hero in Perkins Township on Oct. 19, a Domino’s Pizza in North Olmsted on Oct. 22 and a Mr. Hero in Berea on Oct. 22.

