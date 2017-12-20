Brother, sister indicted in Black Friday shooting spree that claimed the life of Abdel Bashiti

12-year-old Abdel Bashiti, of Parma was the only victim killed during a Friday night shooting on E. 117th St. and Buckeye Rd.

Larissa Harris and her brother Marvin Harris have been indicted for the Nov. 24 shooting that killed a 12-year-old boy and seriously injured five others.

The indictment lists 17 charges including aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, and improperly handling firearms In a motor vehicle.

"These individuals took part in a ruthless ambush that left our community in shock," said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O'Malley. "Our office intends to bindover the juveniles and fight for the maximum penalty for all involved."

According to Cleveland police Larissa Harris, 21, was driving her car on Buckeye Road with her 18-year-old brother, Marvin. Occupants of the car, which included juveniles as well, got out and fired at least 20 rounds into a group of juveniles.

Abdel Bashiti, a 7th grade student in Parma, was in his family's store and looked outside to see the commotion when he was shot and killed.

The juveniles are in custody and face charges of aggravated murder, murder, and felonious assault in juvenile court for their role in the shooting.

The Harris' will be arraigned on December 22.

