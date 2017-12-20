Cleveland city employee accused of stealing metals and selling it as scrap

A Cleveland city employee has been accused of stealing metals and selling the metals as scrap.

The employee accused works at the Harvard Avenue facility.

According to a news release the Cleveland Police Department arrested the employee on the suspicion of selling stolen goods.

Investigators said the employee is accused of stealing metals belonging to the City of Cleveland.

The news release said the man had access to the metals while working at the facility.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

