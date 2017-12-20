Man charged with OVI after hitting a Lorain police cruiser

Police said he has been charged with leaving the scene, failure to control, OVI and compliance with lawful order of police. (Source Lorain Police)

The Lorain Police Department said a 22-year-old man has been charged with OVI after hitting a police cruiser.

Police said the suspect is being accused of being in three accidents before being arrested.

Investigators said Thomas Hall crashed into the cruiser at Broadway Avenue and West 1st Street.

Authorities said after Hall hit the cruiser he allegedly hit another car head on near the intersection of Oberlin Avenue and West 10th Street and parked his car in the area.

