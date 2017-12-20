Santa teams up with Grace Baptist Church for special Christmas deliveries

Santa teamed up with the Grace Baptist Church to drop off toys to children in Brunswick.

Calvinia Hall has a two-week-old baby and two young sons.

She said she's grateful to the church for helping to make her kids' Christmas special.

"I didn't know what we were going to do," she said. "We were so behind, the baby came two months early, so I had to stop working, so I'm really really really happy. I didn't know what I was going to do for Christmas. It really helped out a lot."

Grace Baptist Church Senior Pastor Richard Powers said the church tries to stay involved and give back to Brunswick the entire year.

"It's a season of celebration, a season of joy, but it should be a reminder that we can keep Christmas in our heart all year," Powers said.

Altogether, Santa dropped off toys to 13 families in the area. Church members have been working on this special project since Thanksgiving, collecting gifts, rigging the sleigh, and packaging presents carefully.

For Calvinia Hall, the greatest gift was seeing the smile on her kids' faces.

"It's probably one of the best feelings I've had this season, besides the new baby," said Hall. "They're great kids, and they really deserved it."

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.