Cleveland woman will face murder charge for allegedly killing 5-year-old son

Cleveland police received a call from Pakistan from a man named Scott Rodriguez on Monday regarding a report of a missing 5-year-old boy, Jordan Rodriguez.

Police responded to the home in question on Monday, located at 1361 West 80th St., and found nothing. Police returned to the home Tuesday and found human remains buried in the backyard.

The boy's mother, Larissa Maria Rodriguez, 34, has been taken into custody, and will be charged with murder and felonious assault on Thursday, according to Cleveland Police Public Information Officer Jennifer Ciaccia.



Police records show that 34-year-old Larissa has a history of violence as both victim and suspect.

Reports date back to 2002. There are various incidents involving a missing person case, domestic violence incidents and an assault.

Police have not yet released whether the remains are that of the missing 5-year-old boy.

The tip caller is the brother of the child's stepdad, Christopher Rodriquez. who is currently in the Medina County Jail.

Scott Rodriguez told police that the child was found unresponsive and was buried in the backyard two months ago.

“He told me that something happened with one of the kids and they didn’t call the cops. Basically him and his girlfriend buried the kid in the backyard,” Scott told the dispatcher.

According to Scott, Christopher was in tears when he confided to his brother about the alleged incident.

“He’s like: 'I can take a lie detector test, I know I didn’t hurt that kid, I can prove that, that’s a fact. I came home, the kid was already dead,'” said Scott.

Family has confirmed a vigil will be held for Jordan, who's presumed dead, at his West 80th Street home on Thursday.

