Tonight at 6: 911 call revealing human remains

Hello, I’m Romona Robinson from the Cleveland 19 Newsroom.

Here are a few stories we’re working on for the 6 o’clock news.

Breaking news.

Hear the 911 call from Pakistan that prompted the search for a missing 5-year old Cleveland boy.

Republicans are celebrating their new tax plan. What this means for you and your family.

I hope you’ll join Mark Nolan and me at 6.