Khloe Kardashian reveals on Instagram she and Tristan Thompson are having a baby

Kardashian says she appreciates all the positive vibes from everybody. (Source AP Images)

Khloe Kardashian has revealed on Instagram she and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson are having a baby.

According to her post Kardashian was keeping the news quiet.

"I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager overjoyed and scared all in one," Kardashina wrote on Instagram.

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 20, 2017 at 2:41pm PST

Kardashian says she appreciates all the positive vibes from everybody.

"It's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life," Kardashian posted on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian and her sister, Kylie Jenner, are also expecting.

I was so nervous to post our announcement but WOWWW I am overwhelmed with the response by you guys!!! Thank you! Thank you! ???????? I love you guys!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 20, 2017

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.