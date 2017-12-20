Cleveland Red Cross delivers Christmas joy to fire victims

Cayden Knight's laugh came from his belly and filled the Euclid Avenue offices of the American Red Cross with smiles.

Cayden was there with his mother, Bernadette Knight, whose family lost their home in a fire in November.

The Red Cross invited them and hundreds of local fire victims to come to their offices for an early Christmas.

Toys and clothes, all donated, were piled up on tables for the kids and their families to pick from. It provided good people burdened by loss a great chance to celebrate a Christmas they might not have had.

Bernadette was overwhelmed, “This means a lot to me because I didn't think my 4-year-old would be able to open any gifts on Christmas."

Cayden had his eyes set on some toy cars and a tiny robot.

Edna Bailey was there with her son, Michael, who picked out a fishing pole and some clothes.

The family lost everything when their Willowick home was destroyed in a fire back in September. Edna was thankful first off because no one was home when her house was destroyed by fire.

On Wednesday, she showed gratitude toward the Red Cross, “It makes me feel so appreciative and so humble, you know, you always see people on TV, something happened to them, and you never imagine it will happen to you.”

This was quite the surprise for Michael, who had no idea they were on their way to a Christmas celebration.

“The hardest thing is to maintain joy as an adult when you know all of the questions that come on you,” he said.

