Carlos Santana on leaving Cleveland: 'I cried once it sunk in'

After spending the first eight years of his career in Cleveland, Carlos Santana is leaving the Indians for the Philadelphia Phillies.

He penned an open letter to the city of Cleveland, via MLB.com:

Dear Cleveland,

This process has been one of the most difficult I have had to experience. It's not easy not knowing what the future holds. I cried once it sunk in that I would no longer be suiting up for and living in the City of Cleveland.

All I have known is Cleveland. I loved my time in Cleveland. I became a big leaguer in Cleveland. I became a man, a husband, and a father. I bought and maintained my first home in Cleveland. We went from losing to winning. I built friendships that I will have for the rest of my life. I fell in love with Cleveland. Thank you for loving me back. Words cannot describe how much I will miss you Cleveland. Believe me, I will miss you all.

I may be starting new roots in Philly but I will always leave a piece of my heart in Cleveland. I tried to give it my all during these years and I hope you will remember me for being a good Clevelander and teammate. I wish the organization the absolute best. To the Dolans, Chris Antonetti, Mike Chernoff, Tito Francona and his staff, Tony Amato and his staff, trainers, video people, and the entire Cleveland Indians Family, thank you for taking care of me and my family for all of these years. You meant more to me than you will ever know.

I'm off to Philadelphia to help them build a winner. I'm ready for the challenge. I look forward to the work that lays ahead. Until we see each other again … be great!

Yours truly,

Carlos Santana