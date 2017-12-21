Emotional vigil held where 5-year-old boy was found buried in Cleveland

Jordan Rodriguez, 5, of Cleveland, is believed to have been buried at 1361 West 80th St. (Source: Angel Alvarez)

Larissa Rodriguez, the jailed mother of a missing 5-year-old boy, has been charged with murder.

More than 100 mourners gathered Thursday at Rodriguez's West 80th Street home where a body believed to be Jordan Rodriguez, age 5, was found.

The charge against Larissa Rodriguez came down Thursday. Prosecutors say an additional charge of felonious assault will be presented to the grand jury.

A police affidavit says Larissa led police to her son Jordan's body Tuesday, which had been buried in her backyard.

It also states that the body, which has not been officially identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, showed multiple signs of previous abuse and had several broken ribs.

Officers were tipped off that the body of a child might be buried in the backyard of a home on West 80th Street when the brother of Rodriguez's boyfriend called them on Monday from Pakistan.

Investigators responded to the Cleveland home on Monday, but found nothing. They then returned again on Tuesday and found the human remains, which are believed to be Jordan's remains, buried in the yard.

Rodriguez, a 34-year-old mother of nine, first told officers that Jordan has special needs and is unable to speak and he left earlier this month to visit his father in Texas.

She was taken into custody and has been in jail pending the investigation.

Police records show that Rodriguez has a history of violence as both a victim and a suspect. She has been connected to various incidents, including a missing persons case, assault, and domestic violence.

Officials from the Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services removed four children from Rodriguez's dirty and cockroach-infested home on Monday and placed them in emergency foster care. The four children range in age from 16 months to 12 years.

Cleveland police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's office have not confirmed whether the remains are that of the missing 5-year-old boy, but Rodriguez's family believes they are.

Jordan's family has confirmed a vigil will be held for Jordan, who's presumed dead, at his West 80th Street home on Thursday evening.

