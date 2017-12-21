Northeast Ohio braces for record-breaking travel forecast

An estimated 107.3 million Americans are expected to travel this holiday season. The majority of the travelers will be hitting the road.

According to AAA, this year will be the highest year-end travel volume on record. Compared to 2016, this year will see an estimated 3.1 percent increase in travel.

Approximately 97.4 million travelers will be reaching their holiday destinations by automobile.

“More expensive gas prices are not swaying holiday revelers to stay home,” said Bill Sutherland, AAA senior vice president, Travel and Publishing.

Travel times during the holiday week could be as much as three times longer than the normal trip, according to AAA.

Christmas is already one of the worst times of the year to fly, but with cheaper airfares and security restrictions, more travelers are cramming into the airport terminals.

An estimated 6.4 million Americans are expected to travel by air this holiday season.

Wednesday, Dec. 20 and Thursday, Dec. 21 are expected to be the busiest travel days before the holidays.

The avoid the travel congestion, AAA suggests:

Leaving during off-peak times.

Arrive to the airport at least two hours prior to departure time.

Rest before traveling to remain alert and avoid drowsy driving.

