Known gang member, 17 at time of drive-by shooting, sentenced to 41 years for injuring 2 young girls

The suspect, who was a 17-year-old gang member at the time of a drive-by shooting, was sentenced to 41 years in prison Thursday morning on attempted murder charges for injuring two young girls.

According to police, Justin Jarmon was a passenger in a stolen vehicle when he opened fire at a rival gang on Dudley Avenue in Cleveland on Oct. 4, 2016. Prosecutors also filed charges against two other suspects for the shooting, including one other juvenile.

Elizabeth Davis, 9 was struck in the back by a stray bullet and 3-year-old Savannah Davis was hit in the face.

Both children were critically injured from the shooting. Elizabeth was released from the hospital, but Savannah remains in the hospital and is not expected to be stable enough for release until 2018.

"I was at the point in time of my life where I was lost and I was trying to be something I wasn't," said Jarmon during sentencing. "If I could rewind, I'd put down the gun and pick up a book."

Police and county prosecutors say Jarmon was also convicted of robbing a 76-year-old man at the RTA station on West 150th Street on Jan. 3. The victim was sitting on a bench when Jarmon approached him and demanded his money. Police say Jarmon grabbed the man by the neck and threw him to the ground.

Cleveland Councilman Matt Zone addressed the courtroom on behalf of the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood.

"The community was shaken to the core when that happened," said Zone.

In November, Jarmon pleaded guilty to the charges from both crimes, which also include participating in criminal gang activity and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Jarmon admits to being a former member of the Detroit Taking Over gang, but he said he regrets living a life full of crime. His attorney said Jarmon started drinking alcohol at age 11 and started smoking marijuana at 13-years-old.

The judge also ordered Jarmon to serve 5 years of post-release control after serving the 41-year prison sentence.

