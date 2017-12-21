Thousands of socks gifted to homeless for the holidays

The students from Wilbur Wright Elementary School collected and donated 3,000 pairs of socks to the City Mission. (Source: WOIO)

A group of classmates inspired by a Cleveland 19 story about homeless woman and children are giving back.

In October we did a story highlighting Cleveland's homeless problem, particularly the lack of shelter space the city has for them.

City Mission volunteers said it's been so busy there they have been running out of supplies and clothing to give to the homeless.

Dozens of homeless Cleveland women and children left to roam the streets in the cold

Lynn Bures used the subject as a topic for a current event discussion in her social studies class and that's when her students decided to step up.

The Wilbur Wright elementary students were so inspired, they recruited other students at the school and started a sock drive.

The group collected 3,000 pairs and are going to deliver them to the shelter Thursday.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.