CDC: Ohio ranks second in drug overdose deaths

It takes the Center for Disease Control (CDC) a full year to put together national statistics on things like drug overdose deaths.

The numbers are now out for 2016, showing that 63,600 people died in 2016 by overdosing. That number is 21 percent higher than it was in 2015.

That's the equivalent of the city of Lorain being wiped out in one year, which has the population of 63,730 according to the US Census.

These deaths cover all drug overdoses but acknowledge opioids, heroin and fentanyl as the reasons for the large increase.

The amount of overdose deaths is so high it is actually impacting the life expectancy numbers in the U.S.

Life expectancy fell to 78.6 years, a decrease of 0.1 year from 2015.

Ohio ranked second in the nation for overdose deaths at 39.1 deaths for every 100,000 people in the state. That comes out to about 4,539 deaths in 2016.

West Virginia had the most deaths at 52 for every 100,000 in the state which is about 936 deaths.

After West Virginia and Ohio, you have New Hampshire (39.0), the District of Columbia (38.8), and Pennsylvania (37.9) as the top five states with the biggest problems.

Pennsylvania had more deaths than Ohio at 4,844.

Breaking down the numbers

More men than women died in 2016 because of overdosing. About 26 men for every 100,000 in the US died in 2016, as opposed to about 12 women for every 100,000 because of overdosing.

When it comes to age ranges seeing more overdose deaths, there's no one population being hit harder than others.

The data shows from 25 to 54 years of age the numbers are pretty consistent.

