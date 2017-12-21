Suspects armed with a gun and a sledge hammer tried to rob Jared Jewelers

Three suspects tried to rob Jared Jewelers in Strongsville. (Source: WOIO)

Three suspects stormed into Jared The Galleria of Jewelry Wednesday evening armed with a gun and a sledgehammer.

Strongsville police say the suspects were wearing hooded black jackets with the hoods up covering their faces when they entered the Pearl Road store around 7 p.m.

The suspects fled the store without getting any merchandise. There were no injuries.

When officers arrived on the scene, they set up a perimeter and searched with their K9, but no suspects were found.

If you have any information on this case, please call Strongsville police at 440-580-3230.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.