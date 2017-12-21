Body found during morning hike identified

Body found in wooded area behind home in Parma. (Source: WOIO)

The man found dead in the woods Thursday, Dec. 21, behind a home in the 5200 block of Sandy Hook Drive has been identified as 24-year-old Michael David Bell.

Bell lived in the 7500 block of State Road, according to authorities.

Parma police say a man hiking in Parma stumbled upon Bell's body around 10:30 a.m.

There are no signs of trauma or foul play.

His exact cause of death has not been revealed.

