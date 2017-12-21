Mom charged with murder after leading police to son's abused body

Larissa Rodriguez, the jailed mother of a missing 5-year-old boy, led police to the abused body of her son Jordan on Tuesday according to the affidavit.

Rodriguez was not officially charged with his murder until Thursday.

The affidavit also states that 'Rodriguez buried the child inappropriately and the corpse exhibited multiple signs of abuse, including broken ribs.'

Cleveland police say officers first started investigating Jordan's disappearance and alleged murder Monday, Dec. 18, after receiving a tip from Pakistan from the brother of Larissa's boyfriend, Scott Rodriguez.

Investigators went to the West 80th Street home, but found nothing. When they returned the next day, they found the human remains, which are believed to be Jordan's remains, buried in the backyard.

Rodriguez, a 34-year-old mother of nine, was taken into custody Dec. 19, and has been jailed ever since.

Police records show that Rodriguez has a history of violence as both a victim and a suspect. She has been connected to various incidents, including a missing persons case, assault, and domestic violence.

According to police, Rodriguez told officers that Jordan has special needs and is unable to speak. She said Jordan left earlier this month to visit his paternal father in Texas.

Officials from the Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services removed four children from Rodriguez's dirty and cockroach-infested home on Monday and placed them in emergency foster care. The four children range in age from 16 months to 12 years.

Cleveland police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's office have not confirmed whether the remains are that of the missing 5-year-old boy, but Rodriguez's family believes they are.

Jordan's family has confirmed a vigil will be held for Jordan, who's presumed dead, at his West 80th Street home on Thursday evening.

Prosecutors say an additional charge of felonious assault will be presented to the grand jury.

