Kent State introduces Sean Lewis as new head football coach

Syracuse offensive assistant Sean Lewis has been introduced as Kent State's new football coach.

Lewis, 31, who was also the quarterbacks' coach the past two seasons, takes over a Kent State program that went 2-10 last season.

The Golden Flashes went just 14-45 in five seasons under Paul Haynes.

His contract was not renewed.

The Golden Flashes struggled mainly on offense, which Lewis is expected to help fix. He previously worked as an offensive assistant at Bowling Green and was on the Falcons' staff when the school won the Mid-American Conference title in 2015.

Lewis was credited with improving Syracuse's offense. Despite going 4-8 this season, the Orange knocked off defending national champion Clemson and averaged 27 points and 456 yards per game.

Lewis' familiarity with the MAC is another plus, along with his ability to recruit in the Midwest.

The Illinois native played quarterback and tight-end at Wisconsin.

