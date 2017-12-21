Free ice skating at Public Square on New Year's Eve

Enjoy free ice skating at the Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink at Public Square this New Year's Eve.

The rink will be open from noon to 10 p.m. on Dec. 31. The free skating includes the skate rental and 45 minutes of skating time.

Stop by the skating kiosk in Public Square starting at 10 a.m. to pick-up the free passe. Passes will be distributed for each 45-minute session chronologically until they run out.

Those with passes will be required to check-in at the Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink 15 minutes before the start of their session.

A maximum of six passes per individual will be distributed.

"We hope that residents and visitors can take advantage of the Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink to celebrate the end of 2017 and ring in the new year," said Michael Murphy, Chief Marketing Officer, Cleveland Foundation.

