Lorain County JVS students bake more than 33,000 holiday cookies

Lorain County JVS students box more than 33,000 holiday cookies for distribution. (Source: WOIO)

The Lorain County Joint Vocational School students are up to their elbows in cookie dough.

The bakery and pastry arts students baked more than 33,000 holiday cookies, including sugar cookie cutouts, pecan sandy tarts, jam thumbprints, peanut butter kisses and mint shortbread.

This is part of their popular annual cookie sales.

The students boxed up the treats for customers to pick up Monday.

