7 times Joe Thomas of the Cleveland Browns proved he’s the best at Twitter

Joe Thomas has arguably been the best player for the Cleveland Browns since the team came back to the city in 1999.

The season ended in October for Thomas after a triceps injury on his left arm.

While the future Hall of Famer is recovering from his injury, he has been posting some of the best tweets on Twitter.

Dear @alexmack51, thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time. Hope to make a speedy recovery. https://t.co/yj3RmX6L7O — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) December 4, 2017

Thomas had some fun with his former teammate after Alex Mack was hit in the head by a penalty flag.

Mack played with the Browns from 2009-2015.

Troy Aikman just expressed surprise that @dwightfreeney isn’t playing today after playing for @Seahawks on Monday night (61hrs ago); only a QB could be so out of touch with what lineman’s bodies go thru during a NFL game. He’s lucky to be able to get out of bed this am #MINvsDET — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) November 23, 2017

The Browns lineman was not happy with the analysis from former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman during the Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions game.

A lot of players in the NFL have been critical of the league having games on Thursday.

I would like to buy the @Panthers — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) December 19, 2017

Thomas even made his pitch on the Rich Eisen show.

He jokingly said he wants to get rid of kickers.

Worst possible gift at a kids Christmas party.....the candy cane — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) December 16, 2017

Now we know what not to get Thomas for Christmas.

The tweet has more than a thousand likes on Twitter.

Thomas showing the world offensive lineman make big plays happen.

He was very appreciative of the pancake block during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons game.

Thanks to all the fans who have sent me get well soon and holiday cards. A special thanks to Steve who included $5 and Bradley who sent a gift card. The kids are going to have a very Merry Christmas!! — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) December 15, 2017

Cleveland fans showing everyone why they are some of the best fans in the world.

The lineman even gave props to Steve and Bradley.

Don’t let the flu stop you from looking this good when you travel for the holidays



Show me how you stop the flu » https://t.co/HNcOVXJeU5 pic.twitter.com/FipreDWAOh — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) December 12, 2017

The future Hall of Famer asked fans how to feel better.

He also wanted fans to recognize his awesome shades.

