7 times Joe Thomas of the Cleveland Browns proved he’s the best at Twitter

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
DeShone Kizer and Joe Thomas. (Source: AP Images) DeShone Kizer and Joe Thomas. (Source: AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Joe Thomas has arguably been the best player for the Cleveland Browns since the team came back to the city in 1999.

The season ended in October for Thomas after a triceps injury on his left arm.

While the future Hall of Famer is recovering from his injury, he has been posting some of the best tweets on Twitter.

Thomas had some fun with his former teammate after Alex Mack was hit in the head by a penalty flag.

Mack played with the Browns from 2009-2015.

The Browns lineman was not happy with the analysis from former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman during the Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions game.

A lot of players in the NFL have been critical of the league having games on Thursday.

Thomas even made his pitch on the Rich Eisen show.

He jokingly said he wants to get rid of kickers. 

Now we know what not to get Thomas for Christmas.

The tweet has more than a thousand likes on Twitter.

Thomas showing the world offensive lineman make big plays happen.

He was very appreciative of the pancake block during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons game.

Cleveland fans showing everyone why they are some of the best fans in the world.

The lineman even gave props to Steve and Bradley.

The future Hall of Famer asked fans how to feel better.

He also wanted fans to recognize his awesome shades. 

