Teen who shot children in drive-by sentenced to 41 years in prison

Justin Jarmon was sentenced to 41 years in prison on Thursday. Source: WOIO

An 18-year-old man will spend the next 41 years in prison after he admitted to a shooting which injured two young girls.

One of those girls, nine-year-old Elizabeth, has recovered from her physical injuries.

However, a three-year-old girl, Savannah Davis, remains in the hospital, more than a year after she was shot in the head.

The shooting happened in October of 2016 on Dudley Avenue.

Prosecutors say Justin Jarmon, who was then 17-years-old, was in the backseat of a car with two other self-identified gang members.

They were trying to shoot two men on the porch, who they believed to be members of a rival gang. Instead, the bullets hit the two children.

Savannah's mother, P.J. Davis, was in court on Thursday morning, asking for a lengthy prison sentence for Jarmon.

"I wish they could feel my daughter's pain," she said. "They need to be in prison for life. My daughter don't deserve this."

Jarmon admitted he was the shooter, and said that he regretted his actions.

"I hurt two little girls, so I deserve to be punished. Their family gotta live forever with the pain that I caused. I wish I could rewind, but I can't," said Jarmon.

Prosecutors also presented evidence that Jarmon continued his involvement with the gang after the shooting, before his January arrest. They presented surveillance video from an RTA station, showing Jarmon putting an older man in a headlock.

"It's difficult for me to impose a lengthy prison sentence on anyone, but there are times when we have to do it," said Judge Stuart Friedman, citing the horrific nature of the crimes.

Jarmon's attorney indicated in court that his client will appeal the sentence. Judge Friedman has ordered Jarmon to serve the time at Lorain Correctional Institution.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.