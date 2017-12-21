Parma man pistol-whipped in carjacking identifies suspect allegedly involved in robbery

Parma police have arrested a man in connection with a violent mid-December carjacking that occurred in an apartment parking lot off Broadview Road.

Kevin Darnell Green Jr., 18, of Cleveland, has been charged with one count of first-degree aggravated robbery.

On Dec. 10 at 8:24 p.m., officers responded to the Midtown Towers apartment complex after receiving a report that a 31-year-old Parma man was chasing two men who had allegedly carjacked him.

When police caught up with the victim, he told officers when he got out of his truck he was tackled to the ground by Green.

The man said he was then pistol-whipped on the back of his head by a second carjacker.

Both Green and the other man got into the victim’s truck and fled.

A good Samaritan offered to help, and the pair jumped into another car in an attempt to chase down the stolen vehicle.

This investigation is ongoing as detectives continue to follow up on additional leads; they anticipate more arrests in this case.

