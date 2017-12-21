Bedridden Lorain woman battling MS needs new bed

A Lorain woman is using the internet to raise money for a special bed. Jill Wickline is paralyzed from the neck down, and her insurance won't cover the cost of that bed.

Wickline's mother said the past two decades haven't been easy.

"Jill has had MS for 27 years," Jeanie Ceja said.

Wickline was diagnosed with Progressive Multiple Sclerosis back in 1990.

Since then her condition has gotten worse with time and now she's is a quadriplegic, paralyzed from the neck down.

"She cheers other people up and gives her story to motivate them to handle the things that she has in her life," Ceja said.

Although some days are better than others, Wickline says it's her faith in her Lord and savior that has kept her in a good place despite her health.

"He puts a smile on my face every day and I couldn't do it without him," Wickline said.

For the past year now, Wickline has spent every waking moment confined to this bed, a situation which has caused bed sores to develop all over her body. But there's a chance all that can change thanks to a new innovation called the Dolphin 900 T surface system bed.

"It takes all the pressure from the bed sore, so when you lay there it's computerized to adjust and readjust," Wickline said.

The bed could also give Jill a new lease on life.

This motorized wheelchair has idly sat in the living room since she's been bedridden.

Once the bedsores heal, she'll be able to sit back down, allowing things to get back to normal at least for a little bit.

"The pump from the bed will attach to the wheelchair, so when she does go into her wheelchair, she won't have pressure in that also," Ceja said.

The only thing standing in between Jill and her new bed, is $20,000.

So far, dozens have donated, but there's still a long way to go.

"We've had many supportive friends, relatives, and people that have heard Jill's story and don't even know her," Ceja said.

"I can have my life back and be able to get up and go places," Wickline said.

If you'd like to help Jill Wickline get her new bed, you can click the link here.

