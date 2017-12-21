Charity aspect of 0-16 parade is great, but a Browns' 0-16 parade runs counter to Cleveland's spirit (Editorial)

It’s been a rough season for the Cleveland Browns, that much is true, and the season might end without the team getting a win.

If so, the Browns would join the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only other 0-16 team in NFL history.

It’s not a good thing and fans are understandably frustrated.

A parade to commemorate the accomplishment is in the planning stages, and that I just don’t get.

Each week, coaches and players practice, study and take the field trying to win games.

It’s a very competitive industry and all of them are playing for their jobs. I don’t think anyone believes that this group of people isn’t taking their jobs seriously.

To hold an event that rubs their noses in a winless season just doesn’t seem to accomplish any good at all.

We all go to work each day and I’d like to think all of us try very hard to be successful each day, as well.

Some days we are, some days we aren’t. But, we wouldn’t hold a parade if a company missed their annual budget.

We wouldn’t hold a parade if a business had a product that didn’t work. Why would we hold a parade for this?

People have a lot of legitimate options to express their frustration with the Browns’ recent struggles.

They can stop going to games. They can stop buying merchandise. It’s all fair and legitimate – everyone knows why there’s so much frustration.

But don’t do this. Don’t add an 0-16 parade to the burning river as an infamous Cleveland moment. Fans in Philadelphia booed Santa Claus over 40 years ago and they never heard the end of it.

It’s been a forgettable season. Let’s not do something that stays with the area forever.

