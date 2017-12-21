21-year-old Wooster man dies in violent car crash

A 21-year-old Wooster man was pronounced dead early Thursday evening after his car rolled over and struck a tree in Wooster Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Tylon Ruple was driving southbound in a 2014 Jeep Cherokee on Columbus Road in Wayne County when he accidentally struck another car.

The second driver, William Rinehart Jr., 28, of Lakeville, was also traveling southbound on Columbus when the accident occurred.

Rinehart was not injured.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, and alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor.

Troopers are investigating the incident.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.