AAA offers advice on the best time to drive during the holidays

AAA spokeswoman Jeanette Casselano said in an interview with the New York Times the best time to drive when you travel for the holidays is in the early morning or after the morning commute.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, there is a 37 percent increase in travelers during the Christmas season.

The last time Christmas was on Monday was in 2006.

Speed has been a contributing factor in 30% of all traffic deaths this year. We are using more than 130 digital highway signs to remind holiday travelers to obey posted speed limits. pic.twitter.com/4qVhWaG8WV — ODOT_Statewide (@ODOT_Statewide) December 21, 2017

ODOT said in 2006 the biggest increases in traffic was seen on Dec. 23 and Dec. 26.

Traffic operators will be watching for drivers who are exceeding the speed limit during the holidays.

ODOT is asking travelers to drive carefully through work zones.

Look closely at the distance between the ODOT worker and the vehicle. In many cases, our workers are VERY close to traffic while working on the roads. Please remember to slow down and move over - it's the law! #SlowDownMoveOver #MoveOverMonday pic.twitter.com/5jfbAtbOpo — ODOT_SEOhio (@ODOT_SEOhio) December 18, 2017

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.