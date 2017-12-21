AAA offers advice on the best time to drive during the holidays - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

AAA offers advice on the best time to drive during the holidays

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

AAA spokeswoman Jeanette Casselano said in an interview with the New York Times the best time to drive when you travel for the holidays is in the early morning or after the morning commute.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, there is a 37 percent increase in travelers during the Christmas season. 

The last time Christmas was on Monday was in 2006.

ODOT said in 2006 the biggest increases in traffic was seen on Dec. 23 and Dec. 26.

Traffic operators will be watching for drivers who are exceeding the speed limit during the holidays.

ODOT is asking travelers to drive carefully through work zones.

