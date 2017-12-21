Haven of Portage County, Cleveland 19 band together to fight homelessness

Haven of Portage County and Cleveland 19 held a phone-a-thon Thursday to raise thousands of dollars for the new homelee shelter. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland 19 has partnered with The Haven of Portage County, and together, we're fighting homelessness in Northeast Ohio.

Volunteers with the organization worked the phones in our studios on Thursday afternoon as viewers called in to make donations.

This project is off to a good start, as the land and a warehouse have already been purchased.

The money being raised now, according to Pastor Mark Miller of the Portage Community Chapel, will be used to renovate the warehouse into an 80-bed facility for families who have nowhere to go.

“It is to become a rescue mission, a shelter and then graduated housing. We hope to mentor people through long-term intermediate housing, and then maybe to own a house through Habitat (for) Humanity,” Pastor Miller said.

Local attorney Debra Booher is also working on the project and pledged to match the donations we raised up to $25,000.

Booher stressed that homelessness can strike without much warning, “Most folks in this country live paycheck to paycheck, so many of us are one step away from where some of these folks are, so this is not them and us, this is all of us,” she said.

If you would like to donate and help pay for the renovation, you can call 330-297-0803 or visit the Portage Haven website.

