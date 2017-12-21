Pregnant teen, wanted felon tracked down in West Park by US Marshals

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot discusses the capture of Annalys Clay and Louis Jakab. (Source: WOIO)

U.S. Marhsals spotted the pair in a stolen 2017 Audi A3 Thursday night. (Source: WOIO)

U.S. Marshals confirmed Thursday evening that 14-year-old Annalys Clay and her cousin, 33-year-old Louis Jakab, have been taken into custody. (Source: U.S. Marshals)

Clay and Jakab were tracked down and captured near I-480 at Grayton Road in West Park.

Marshals blocked off traffic near the highway entrance ramp, and processed the scene.

"To my shock and surprise, they came back to northern Ohio," said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot. "We never stopped looking for them, and we got them..It was a matter of time with (Jakab)."

Jakab was taken to jail, and Clay was taken to Fairview General Hospital in Cleveland.

The pair was spotted at a Denny's on West 150th Street Thursday evening, a short car and foot chase ensued, then the pair was captured.

As marshals closed in, Jakab pulled a fake gun and was taken into custody.

Annalys is pregnant and Jakab is believed to be the father of her child.

They were last seen at a hotel in Fairfax, Virginia last Monday.

Clay was reported missing out of Barberton, Ohio on Dec. 3, 2017.

Jakab is wanted by eight different jurisdictions and has warrants for his arrest on interference with custody, robbery, theft, and fraud charges. He is also wanted for violating his parole and has a recent manslaughter conviction.

They were driving a stolen 2017 black Audi A3, according to U.S. Marshals.

Annalys' mother, Helena Clay, was recently arrested and charged with making a false statement to police. Police say she lied to them about the incident leading up to her daughter's disappearance.

