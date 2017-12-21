Teens support special needs youngsters at Solon Christmas celebration: Romona's Kids

It’s especially heartwarming to see teenagers who are thinking more of others than themselves this time of year.

Dozens of teens helped out at a Christmas party for kids and adults with special needs at St. Rita Parish.

“It really makes me feel good, seeing everyone happy and getting along,” said Jonathan Rosenberg.

The party included games, crafts, and even a quiet zone for anyone who needs a break from the excitement.

“This is really a special time for the guests and their caregivers,” said Jack Hutter. “I really just love making Christmas a little better.”

