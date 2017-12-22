Disturbing: Remains ID'd as 5-year-old Jordan; body found in bags

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner confirmed Friday that the remains found in the backyard of a West 80th Street home is missing 5-year-old Jordan Rodriguez.

The ME also said his body was found in bags. The Medical Examiner is still working to determine the cause of death.

Jordan's jailed mother, Larissa Maria Rodriguez, made her first appearance in court Friday morning. She was arraigned on a murder charge and the judge ordered her held on a $1 million bond.

Larissa led police to the abused body of her son Jordan on Tuesday, according to the court affidavit that was filed on Thursday.

The affidavit, which alleges Rodriguez murdered her son Jordan, also states that "Rodriguez buried the child inappropriately and the corpse exhibited multiple signs of abuse, including broken ribs."

Cleveland police say officers first started investigating Jordan's disappearance and alleged murder Monday, Dec. 18, after receiving a tip from Pakistan from the brother of Larissa's boyfriend, Scott Rodriguez.

Investigators went to the West 80th Street home, but found nothing. When they returned the next day, they found the human remains, which are believed to be Jordan's remains, buried in the backyard.

During arraignment, Brian Murphy of the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office said the boy hasn't been seen alive since September.

"Based on the investigation, the State believes the Ms. Rodriguez failed to seek medical treatment for her son who is already suffering from multiple and physical infirmaries," said Murphy. "The boy died as a result of her disregard and was found buried in the backyard."

Rodriguez, a 34-year-old mother of nine, was taken into custody Dec. 18, and has been jailed ever since.

Police records show that Rodriguez has a history of violence as both a victim and a suspect. She has been connected to various incidents, including a missing persons case, assault, and domestic violence.

According to police, Rodriguez told officers that Jordan has special needs and is unable to speak. She said Jordan left earlier this month to visit his paternal father in Texas.

Officials from the Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services removed four children from Rodriguez's dirty and cockroach-infested home on Monday and placed them in emergency foster care. The four children range in age from 16 months to 12 years.

The Rodriguez family and friends gathered Thursday night for a vigil to honor Jordan.

Rodriguez's next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 29.

