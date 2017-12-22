LeBron James finds candy for daughter during Cavs, Bulls game (video)

LeBron James dropped 34 points in Thursday night's win against the Chicago Bulls, but he still had time during the game to track down some candy for his daughter's sweet tooth.

LeBron was wearing a microphone during the game and was seen and heard asking the Cavaliers coaching staff mid-game for candy to give to Zhuri.

The clip quickly went viral on social media.

Oh you can’t tell me Zhuri doesn’t run that house lol this man is in the middle of a game, getting candy for his baby ?? https://t.co/NzqO7XsUIo — Lil' Woats. (@amoreSTEPH) December 22, 2017

You’re telling me LeBron’s daughter can’t walk up to any concession stand and get whatever she wants for free at Quicken Loans arena? Poor security man had to give up his snack https://t.co/T2riHFJHYs — Rob Rozek (@robrozek) December 22, 2017

“that your candy? not anymore. give that to my daughter”



“yes sir” https://t.co/Z76AOF3wtT — w (@surferemoji) December 22, 2017

