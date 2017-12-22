LeBron James finds candy for daughter during Cavs, Bulls game (v - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LeBron James finds candy for daughter during Cavs, Bulls game (video)

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

LeBron James dropped 34 points in Thursday night's win against the Chicago Bulls, but he still had time during the game to track down some candy for his daughter's sweet tooth. 

LeBron was wearing a microphone during the game and was seen and heard asking the Cavaliers coaching staff mid-game for candy to give to Zhuri.

The clip quickly went viral on social media.

